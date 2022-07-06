Ameliya Witten, 6, died in blaze; others displaced

🔊 Listen to this

A memorial for six-year-old Ameliya Witten has been created outside what remains of the family home on Palmer Street, Plymouth, following Sunday’s devastating fire that claimed Ameliya’s life.

PLYMOUTH — In light of Sunday’s deadly house fire that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl, the community has banded together to offer love, support, and donations in response to the tragedy.

A memorial popped up for Ameliya Witten in front of the remnants of what was the family home. Adorned with candles, stuffed animals, balloons, and flowers, the board in place is scrawled with handwritten messages of condolences, of remembrance, and of support.

Just next to the makeshift memorial, is a tent housing donations set up by members of the community. Among almost a dozen totes of donated goods was also a flat screen television, a microwave and other household items. One bystander noted that someone driving past handed him a $20 bill to include.

The donations being taken are not only for Ameliya’s family, but for those in the heavily damaged double-block next door on Palmer Street, who will have to relocate as the structure is being torn down.

The fire, which left two double-blocks burned to the ground and two others badly damaged, was called in around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday from 409 Palmer St.

Ameliya was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed Monday by Dr. Gary Ross, who determined that her death was caused by smoke inhalation and deemed accidental.

Plymouth Borough Police and the state police fire marshal are investigating the fire; any further information will be released through the Plymouth Borough Police Department.

Family statement

Abbie Berkey, Witten’s aunt, was at the scene and relayed a message from the family.

Reading from her phone, she said, “On behalf of Amelia Witten’s family, we would like to thank everybody who donated and prayed for our family during this horrible time. Our GoFundMe for her arrangements went far beyond our expectations. We are able to give our little angel the best sendoff imaginable. God bless you all and prayers for all of the other families at this time.”

The GoFundMe, set up by Ameliya’s uncle Matt, eclipsed its goal of $7,500 and is still open. While Berkey noted that Ameliya’s service will be held privately for family, they are incredibly grateful for the selfless donations from the community.

Berkey also stated that the family is in need of donations for two-year-old Jeff, who wears a size 6 in diapers, a 3T in clothing and a size 6 in baby shoes. Wipes are also appreciated.

The family is currently being housed by other family members, but lost everything. Berkey stated that the amount of support shown so far was nothing short of incredible and seeing the community come together to help one another is something that needs to happen more in this day and age.