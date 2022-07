🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Republican gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano will make an appearance at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant this Saturday, July 9.

Mastriano will greet supporters and speak to the crowd from 6:30-9 p.m. following a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees must preregister at Doug4Gov.com.

— Staff Report