A view of one of the newly aligned entrances to Blackman Plaza near McDonald’s along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has begun an extensive project along Route 309 at the Blackman Plaza that is being done ‘to accommodate future post-development traffic volumes to not adversely impact traffic in the surrounding area.’

Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator at PennDOT’s District 4 office in Dunmore, said the purpose of the project is to improve peak hour congestion levels to an acceptable level of service and to reduce crashes.

The Blackman Plaza houses several retail businesses and was formerly anchored by Kmart, which closed in early 2020 and has been vacant since.

With the PennDOT project going on, rumors have been circulating regarding what business will move into the former Kmart space.

Ruddy said the $1.28 million project will create two new entrance/exit areas to the plaza, one will align with Johnson Street across Route 309 and PennDOT will install a new traffic light there. PennDOT expects the project to be completed by late summer/early call of 2022.

Ruddy said the first 245 feet of Johnson Street will also be reconstructed. The new intersection is being constructed to accommodate tractor trailers.

Ruddy said the pavement width of Casey Avenue needs to be increased to accommodate the left turn lane. New concrete curbing will be constructed along the existing parking lot that borders both Route 309 and State Route 2016. New light standards will be installed with LED fixtures and the existing pavement not being reconstructed will be seal-coated and new pavement markings will be installed.

Ruddy said a new stormwater conveyance system will be installed through lands of Delaware Land Company to reduce the amount of runoff flowing along the right-of-way of Route 309.

Ruddy said PennDOT has not been told what type of businesses are expected to move into the Blackman Plaza, which has several retail stores, including Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop, SJ Beer & Wine, Dollar Tree and Rite Aid. A McDonald’s restaurant is on the properly near Route 309.

Ruddy said PennDOT issued a permit for “a high volume driveway, including retail of 100,000 square feet or more.”

“It appears that would be in addition to the existing development,” Ruddy said.

The property is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC. Calls to the ownership and to the attorney representing them were not returned.

Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Officer Tom Zedolik said no plans have been submitted to the township for approval. He said the owner has told him that nip contracts for occupancy have been signed.

More stores coming to Mundy Street

Robert Tamburro of TFP Limited IV L.P. announced that his company has begun developing the former Ashley Furniture site on Mundy Street.

Tamburro said Hobby Lobby will be built on the site and a retail center will be constructed in the front near Mundy Street that will house Duck Donuts, a made-to-order donut store, and Sleep Number, which handles automated mattresses.

Tamburro said the Hobby Lobby building will begin construction on Aug. 1. He said the other retail center, a 6,000 square foot building, is under construction and is expected to be completed by on or about Oct. 1.

Tamburro said a third space in the retail center, 1,100 square feet, is available to rent.

“We are actively seeking a tenant for that space,” Tamburro said. “We’re really excited about this new development and we are grateful for the opportunity to redevelop a property that was destroyed by the 2018 tornado.”

