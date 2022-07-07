🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After 20 years of “a great run” at the F.M. Kirby Center, most recently as executive director, Drew Taylor has announced his intention to retire.

The Kirby Board of Directors has selected the current Director of Development, Joell Yarmel, to fill the position, effective July 6, of this year.

Concurrently, Taylor has agreed to assume the role of Chief Operations Officer for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition for the next generation of leadership.

To regular Kirby Center patrons, Taylor is a familiar face. He began his career at Kirby in June of 2002 as the Director of Operations. He was named executive director in 2021 after serving as managing director since 2019.

Throughout his tenure, Taylor has overseen a number of significant capital improvement projects and upgrades to the theatre including the exterior scrolling marquee, the 20th Anniversary restorations, replacement of the theater’s stage decking, the installation of a new sound system, upgraded dressing rooms, and the recently added colored LED auditorium accent lighting, just to name a few.

Regarding his service with the theatre, Taylor said, “I have had a good run at the Kirby Center and I’m proud of the many improvements that our Board of Directors, staff and I were able to accomplish through the years. Getting the Center beyond the pandemic was my main focus since March of 2020 when we had to close and I can say without any hesitation that we are back.”

Taylor added that Pollstar’s mid-year rankings came out last week and the Kirby Center is listed as #96 in their Top 200 Worldwide Theater rankings based on ticket sales.

“This is our best showing since we came in at #93 several years ago,” Taylor said. “As I transition into my new role, I look forward to working with Joell and slowly easing into retirement.”

Yarmel has been with the F.M. Kirby Center since 2016, most recently serving as the director of development for the venue. Since that time, she has had a significant impact developing and cultivating relationships with Kirby Center members, sponsors and donors that support the mission of the organization.

Her efforts were instrumental in securing the necessary funding to ensure the theatre’s doors would reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the venue for 16 months.

Yarmel is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Northeast, 2021 recipient of the Cultural Ambassador Award, and was recently recognized as one of NEPA Business Journal’s Top 25 Women in Business in 2022.

“The Kirby Center has been extremely fortunate to have some great leaders blazing the trail that I’m now on,” Yarmel said. “We have a staff that excels individually at what they do and I’m proud to be a part of that team. Now that we’re coming out on the other side of the pandemic, we’re looking forward to an exciting future.”

For more information about the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and upcoming events, please visit — www.kirbycenter.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.