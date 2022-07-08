Community Bank-sponsored Summer Classic brings hometown hero Matthews to Glenmaura

From left: Community Bank CEO Mark Tryniski; local Community Relations Manager Ali Zuraski; Regional President Barb Maculloch; and area native and PGA Tour Pro Brandon Matthews, share the microphone and appreciation for those in attendance at the Summer Classic Thursday evening.

MOOSIC — It was a beautiful day for golf and community at Glenmaura National Golf Club as the Community Bank-sponsored Summer Classic got underway, featuring sponsoree, Pittston Area graduate, and PGA Tour Professional, Brandon Matthews.

After an exciting day on the greens, folks convened in the patio area overlooking the beautiful property at Glenmaura for drinks, food, and for a chance for Community Bank to show their customers how greatly they’re appreciated.

As CEO of Community Bank Mark Tryniski put it, addressing the gathered crowd, “We are not in the banking business. We are in the people business,” and that was reflected in the warm applause and laughter generated during his time on the microphone, especially when he remarked that he had beaten Matthews on the green.

Tryniski noted that Newsweek magazine recently named Community Bank as their number six most trusted bank in the country, and the turnout at Glenmaura was proof. “To all our customers who are here, thank you for your trust and confidence in us,” Tryniski remarked.

He also offered his thanks to Barbara A. Maculloch, Community Bank’s Regional President here in NEPA. “Five years ago Barb became president,” he said, “And I will tell you that five years ago, we did not have the organization in Northeastern Pennsylvania that we have now.” Tryniski attributed that growth to Maculloch’s passion, leadership, and the values she has instilled in the “tremendous people” that make up Community bank in this region.

Maculloch herself also pointed to the appreciation of customers as a reason to celebrate, as well as the partnership with Matthews.

“We really appreciate our customers and want to show them that. And Brandon has helped us put that together today,” she said. “We’re so proud to be able to sponsor him because he is local and homegrown. And he is so sincere and down to earth. He’s been a doll to everyone and made every single person feel so special out there,” she noted, speaking on Matthews’ day spent with attendees and customers.

Maculloch also offered tribute to the late Rich Read, a commercial banking team leader for Community Bank, who passed away suddenly exactly one month ago at just 35 years of age. Maculloch called him an “incredible person” and said, “I know he’s here and I know he’s watching us.” Read’s wife Christine, was in attendance, and offered a wave through her tears as all took a moment to remember the man.

Matthews was humble, and brief as he took the microphone before awards were given out, like men’s and women’s longest drive.

“I wanted to thank Community Bank and everybody here and just NEPA in general. The support has been nothing short of spectacular. Every time I come back, I count myself lucky that I’m from here,” the young professional said. Matthews noted that the sponsorship with Community Bank was an easy decision because he felt that they hold the same values he was raised with. “It was a really special day and thank you all for coming to support. I’m looking forward to a lot more of this in the future.”

Charity was also on the menu, albeit spontaneously, as a ‘Beat the Pro’ sort of challenge popped up on one hole where folks could wager and try to beat Matthews. Maculloch noted that about $3,000 was raised, which will go towards Matthews’ philanthropic efforts.

Community Bank is currently finishing a new location near the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. The project is expected to be complete sometime in September and Matthews will be in attendance for the opening ceremonies.

