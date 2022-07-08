Bluecup Ventures looking to build facility on Johnson Street

Jeff Randolph (standing) from Bluecup Ventures LLC addresses the room at during a Wilkes-Barre Township council meeting last November. The Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting this coming Monday at 5:30 p.m. with Bluecup’s application on the agenda.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting this coming Monday at 5:30 p.m. with an application from Bluecup Ventures LLC on the agenda.

Bluecup Ventures is looking to construct a new warehousing and distribution facility on property at 400 Johnson St., currently owned by Pagnotti Enterprises Inc., according to the Township website.

This project was the subject of intense scrutiny from the public at a Township Council meeting in November of last year, during which several citizens of the area where the warehouse facility would be built voiced their concerns about how the project would impact their lives.

That meeting saw the Bluecup Ventures project, initially applied for as a permitted use, changed to a conditional use under a new amendment to the Township’s zoning ordinance, also enacted at the November meeting. Council also granted the project a tax exemption under the LERTA tax abatement program in November.

The conditional use designation, according to solicitor Len Sanguedolce (who was filling in for John Rodgers that night), will give the township more control over the project, and will also hold Bluecup to general standards including traffic studies and an impact analysis.

Traffic was among one of the big issues raised by concerned residents during the November council meeting, while others included issues with light and noise, the impact on wildlife in the area and the effect that the new facility could have on property values in the area.

Monday’s Planning Commission meeting would serve as the next step in the project for Bluecup; the company will present their project to the commission, and the five members will have the vote to recommend approval or denial of the project to council.