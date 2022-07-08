🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man was sentenced Thursday for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Eric A. Bailey, 31, was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to one year, six months to five years in state prison on 150 counts of possessing child pornography and a single count of dissemination of child sexual abuse materials. Bailey pled guilty to the charges March 1.

Luzerne County detectives Charles Balogh and Robert Lehman executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence on Front Street while investigating information generated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip alleged a Dropbox.com account linked to Bailey was used to upload videos of suspected child sexual abuse materials.

Court records say Bailey admitted to having a “premonition” that detectives were on their way to his residence when he got locked out of his Dropbox.com account.

Detectives alleged they found more than 150 videos and images depicting child sexual abuse materials on Bailey’s electronic storage devices.

Bailey was given credit for 317 days time served at the county correctional facility.