WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man who township police accused of using a serrated kitchen knife to partially severe his fiancee’s finger during a violent domestic dispute was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

Hector Manuel Pizarro, 28, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to one-to-two years in jail on an aggravated assault charge. Pizarro pled guilty to the felony charge May 23.

Police responded to the couple’s apartment on South Main Street due to a text message stating, “5 kids send help hurry.” Officers then learned the incident involved a stabbing.

Once officers arrived, Laura Gyle and Pizarro were standing on the front porch. Gyle was holding a towel soaked in blood to her right hand claiming Pizarro grabbed a knife and “chopped my hand,” court records say.

Gyle was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for a partially severed finger on her right hand.

Pizarro told police, court records say, he has a problem with alcohol and suffers from mental health issues.

In court Thursday, Gyle introduced herself as Pizarro’s fiance and said Pizarro deserved another chance and was in need of drug and alcohol counseling.

Vough allowed Pizarro to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility and ordered him to attend drug and alcohol counseling and anger management classes. Pizarro was permitted to have contact with Gyle and was awarded work release.

Pizarro was credited with 158 days time served at the county correctional facility.