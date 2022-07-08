Submitted Photo

Submitted Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. —WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Wilkes-Barre for the first time in 5 years on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

For one night only, see your favorite RAW Superstars live at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m.

See Riddle battle Seth “Freakin” Rollins! Plus, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and many more!

*Card is subject to change.

WWE tickets start at $20 (plus fees). Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. Ringsider packages available exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit — www.wwe.com.

Bill O’Boyle

Previous articleUK Labour leaders cleared over ‘beergate’ meal with team
William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.