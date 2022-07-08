🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. —WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Wilkes-Barre for the first time in 5 years on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

For one night only, see your favorite RAW Superstars live at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m.

See Riddle battle Seth “Freakin” Rollins! Plus, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and many more!

*Card is subject to change.

WWE tickets start at $20 (plus fees). Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. Ringsider packages available exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit — www.wwe.com.

