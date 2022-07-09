🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A week before a jury pool was to report to the Luzerne County Courthouse for selection in a double homicide trial, Judge David W. Lupas continued the proceeding until October.

Jayshawn Johnson, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, is facing a trial on allegations he fatally shot Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, and injuring Quan Cade Jr., outside Bo’s on Main on Jan. 30, 2021. Cade lost sight in his right eye from the shooting.

Jury selection was to occur July 15 with the trial starting July 18.

In preparations for the trial, a pre-trial hearing was scheduled Friday on a motion filed by Johnson’s attorney, David V. Lampman II, challenging a search warrant for an apartment at the Sherman Hills complex.

Lampman never argued the merits of his motion, as District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross said results from DNA tests have not been submitted.

As a result, Lampman said his deadline to file a challenge to any scientific testing will be missed.

Lupas scheduled Johnson’s trial to Oct. 31 and will schedule a pre-trial hearing to settle any outstanding issues in August.