Bridge repair work will lead to traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County starting Sunday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
There will be a lane restriction on I-81 north and south from Exit 165 (Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 168 (Highland Park Blvd.) from Sunday through Thursday. Bridge patching at mile post 167.1 will take place from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.
— Staff Report