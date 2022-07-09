🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to popular demand, a fourth screening of the new documentary film “Agnes” will be shown at The F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

The 90-minute film tells the story of the Agnes flood of 1972, which as a result of Tropical Storm Agnes, destroyed much of the Wyoming Valley.

In June of 2022, approximately 4,000 attended the three screenings of “Agnes” at The F.M. Kirby Center. The June 23 film premiere, which took place on the 50th anniversary of the flood, was sold-out.

The film was directed and edited by Tim Novotney and co-directed by Bob Savakinus. Tony Brooks served as historical consultant. Alan K. Stout served as executive producer, writer and narrator.

“Since the first three screenings, we have continued to receive many requests to show the film again,” Stout said. “Some who saw it on June 23 came back to see it again on June 29. Some came to all three screenings. The comments posted on the Facebook page regarding the film were overwhelming positive, as were the reviews by the local media.

And, Stout said, as all of the positive word-of-mouth about the film began to spread.

“We received more and more inquiries about adding another screening,” Stout said. “People who could not attend on June 23 or June 29 said they still really hoped to see the film on the big screen. Some who did see it simply wanted to see it again, while others highly recommended it to others and wanted to come back with their children, parents, family or friends.”

And so, Stout said it was decided to add another screening on Sept. 17.

Tickets, priced at $10, are on sale now and are available at the Kirby Box Office or by calling 570-826-1100. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

