Tunnel to Towers 9/11 ‘Never Forget’ Mobile Exhibit in region this weekend

Another group posing for a picture with CHAMP, including Miller Keystone Account Manager Kathy Rowinski (second from left), Dave Ragan of Veterans Promise (third from left) and Pittston Township Supervisor and Director of Emergency Service Joseph Hawk (third from right).

Those in attendance, including Pittston Township Police and New York firefighters who were at the Twin Towers on that day in 2001, take a photo in front of the 1,100 square foot mobile museum with RailRiders’ mascot CHAMP.

PITTSTON — Upwards of 100 motorcycles roared through the Miller Keystone Blood Center parking lot at 400 Route 315. They had ridden from the Susquehanna Brewing Company along with a who’s who of area EMS and first responders, veterans and proud Americans, all part of the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 ‘Never Forget’ Mobile Exhibit.

After the bikers rode through, the star-spangled 18 wheeler that is the exhibit parked and the riders and EMS descended on the parking lot.

Pittston Township Supervisor and Director of Emergency Services, Joseph Hawk was part of the procession, which he called, “an honor and a privilege.” He highlighted that even 20-plus years after the fact, Americans still come together to support and to remember.

“It shows the patriotism. It shows the honor, the love and respect for those that lost their lives, and that they’ll never be forgotten,” Hawk said of the turnout. With his background in EMS, he noted the selflessness of those who sacrificed on that day so that someone else might go home to their loved ones. And on the subject of Never Forget, he said, “I think it means exactly that, just the words themselves … And those that responded to the call, even knowing that their life was potentially in peril, that they still chose to protect others. And that’s at the very least, honorable.”

The exhibit itself, the foundation itself, is the embodiment of never forgetting the sacrifice of those who lost their lives when and after the planes struck the Twin Towers on that day, particularly the sacrifice of New York Firefighter, Stephen Siller.

Keystone Miller Account Manager, Kathy Rowinski, explained Siller’s story, and the inspiration that led to her working to get the exhibit to Pittston.

“He (Siller) was off-duty when the planes hit,” she explained. “He went back to the fire station. The guys had already left. He put on all his gear, ran through the tunnel and around the harbor and went to the towers. And then he lost his life. So, his family started Tunnel to Towers.”

Rowinski has participated in two of the foundation’s races. She ran one four years ago, a 5K, where participants retrace what would ultimately become Siller’s final steps. “Forty-thousand people in the Brooklyn Tunnel, just use your imagination,” she said, painting the picture.

And so, Rowinski got to thinking. “When I found out about the mobile exhibit, I thought, ‘you know the Miller Keystone mission and their (T2T) mission is so closely aligned. How can we partner?’ And here’s what we did,” she said, offering a glimpse of the unfolding 1,100-square-foot museum behind her.

It’s a project that has been in the works since February, and Rowinski noted that all of the support, especially those who showed up Friday for the escort was awe-inspiring. “It was just so heartwarming, it brought tears to my eyes,” she said.

The exhibit is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Miller Keystone, in honor of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on Sept. 1, 2001, is aiming to collect 343 units of blood. The blood drive runs this weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who would like to donate are encouraged to call 1-800-B-A-DONOR, or to visit the website giveapint.org and click on the Tunnel to Towers button, the click on the HELP US REACH 343 UNITS OF BLOOD button to schedule an appointment.

PA Search and Rescue Dogs will be on hand, as well as artifacts from 9/11 and a few brave firefighters who were on-scene. “It is gonna be an exciting weekend,” Rowinski remarked. “The foundation does amazing work for our veterans and our first responders. They build smart homes, they pay off mortgages. They do a lot.”

All that said, the theme of the weekend remains: Never Forget.