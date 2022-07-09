🔊 Listen to this

Football player Connor McGovern came to the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top on Friday to signed memorabilia to raise money for two causes: The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground, designed for children with cognitive or physical disabilities such as autism or Down syndrome; and for the family of Rob Wilson, a Back Mountain man suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare immune system disorder that attacks the nerves.