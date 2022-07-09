Operators of popular Jim Thorpe hibachi and sushi pub purchase Fairview Twp. site, make plans for similar eatery

🔊 Listen to this

Located on Susquehanna Street in the heart of Jim Thorpe, MYST bills itself as a full scale sushi-hibachi-gastropub. It has developed a loyal following not just for its menu, but for a hip space filled with eclectic local art and events such as its dinner-and-movie nights.

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top.

Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.

“We’re not certain on a name, but it’ll be the same,” Crownover said of the format.

The process of renovating and preparing the property could take 10 months to a year, Crownover said Friday.

“If everything goes absolutely perfect maybe, maybe shorter than that,” he added, but said “conservatively it’s probably going to be close to a year.”

“Obviously we have a lot of work to do ahead of us,” he added. “We’re going to landscape it, make it a gorgeous. Hopefully it will be one of the best restaurants around, but there will be a lot of work to get to there.”

Unlike MYST, which is in a smaller space, the Mountain Top location will have six actual hibachi tables, he said.

The MYST mystique

If the success of MYST in less than three years of business is any indication, the Kirby Avenue project should be well worth the wait.

Located on Susquehanna Street in the heart of Jim Thorpe, MYST bills itself as a full scale sushi-hibachi-gastropub. It has developed a loyal following not just for its menu, but for a hip space filled with eclectic local art and events such as its dinner-and-movie nights.

The Asian-inspired menu, of course, is the centerpiece, with a wide range of sushi, sashimi, tempura, and hibachi dishes, not to mention a mouth-watering roster of exotic libations from the bar — watermelon basil smash, anyone?

When MYST announced its Mountain Top location, the comments on its Facebook post cut right to the chase.

“Same type of food? Please say yes!” one commenter wrote.

As Crownover confirmed, the answer is a resounding yes.

“There’s, you know, a hundred different sushi rolls I could name for you,” he said with a chuckle when asked about the breadth of the offerings.

It’s a formula that has worked for him and partners Mike Heiser and Gui Yun Lin at a growing portfolio of overlapping properties they operate together and separately.

They met several years ago at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino, where Crownover and Heiser were bartenders and Lin operated a sushi restaurant called Pearl.

“Lin approached Mike and they, they started a business together. Mike and I became friendly, and he offered me a partnership with those two guys in Myst,” Crownover said.

Lin, who also operates Shogun Japanese Restaurant inside the Woodlands Resort on Route 315, also operates restaurants in Indiana, Pa. and Pottsville.

“I think between all the partners together this will be like our ninth location,” Crownover said.

Crownover said the partners also are working on opening a new restaurant called Steak and Steel in Bethlehem, which is expected to open later this year. Work on the Mountain Top site will begin in earnest once that’s up an running.

Tourism and a chance encounter

Myst came about somewhat unexpectedly, Crownover explained: Heiser and his fiance were visiting Jim Thorpe as tourists and walked into a bicycle repair shop. They learned that the business was closing, and the space would be up for lease.

It was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“Six, eight months later we, we had the business in there,” Crownover said.

That was around the time Crownover left the casino, and MYST will mark its third year of business in October.

He acknowledges the pandemic was difficult, but there was a silver lining that carried the business through.

“When they closed everything down, we’d only been open like six or seven months, so yeah, it was tough,” Crownover said. “Luckily like the people of Jim Thorpe really carried us through by ordering takeout.”

Why Mountain Top?

The new venture makes sense for Crownover and his partners on several levels.

He lives “about 30 seconds away” from the Kirby Avenue site, and his wife is a Crestwood graduate with roots in the area.

And he sees a definite niche for MYST’s menu in Mountain Top.

“There’s a lot of pizza places, a lot of Italian places,” Crownover said. “We don’t wanna step on anybody’s toes, but I don’t think there’s anything else in that area that we provide that anyone else already does.”

For more information on MYST and its plans, visit www.mysthibachisushipub.com or www.facebook.com/mystjimthorpe.