🔊 Listen to this

Cara Pocono, of Shavertown, registers to vote outside Leggio’s Italian Restaurant, where she and her family were waiting to see state Sen. Doug Mastriano Saturday night. Pocono, who just turned 18 a few weeks ago, said that she became a fan of Mastriano’s after listening to his fireside chats during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DALLAS — Surrounded by a room of passionate supporters, gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano made his goals perfectly clear: to protect the freedoms of Keystone State citizens.

“We’re giving the people a choice between freedom and oppression,” said Mastriano during a campaign stop at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant on Saturday evening. “Hard working Americans want their freedoms back.”

COVID restrictions were the key limitation on freedoms spotlighted by Mastriano.

Advancing out of the Republican primary in the race for governor, Mastriano spoke to many traditional party values that he would uphold as the next governor of Pennsylvania — and spent much of his speech running down the ways his opponent in the November general election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, would strip those values away.

“We can’t afford to have Wolf Part II,” Mastriano said, to a round of cheers and applause from his audience. “Our freedoms were stripped away willy nilly under Governor Wolf.”

Hosted with the help of the Luzerne County Republican Party, who set up a tent outside the restaurant to dispense information and sign people up to vote, Saturday’s campaign stop drew in many excited Republican residents of the Back Mountain and beyond to hear what Mastriano had to say.

At the voter registration booth, 18-year-old Cara Pocono signed her name on the line and officially became a registered voter after celebrating her birthday just a few weeks prior.

Pocono, of Shavertown, said that she felt energized by Mastriano, having listened to him speak before.

“I’ve always liked Doug Mastriano,” Pocono said. “We’ve always listened to the fireside chats he had during COVID … he would always tell us the truth.”

As a first-time voter this coming November, Pocono said that she was concerned most about losing freedoms via gun control.

“Everything is not going so well right now, I hope that he [Mastriano] could do better for us,” she said.

Standing by proudly was her mother, Diane.

“He [Mastriano] was the one that gave us the facts, the real facts,” she said. “She [her daughter] saw that things weren’t really making logical sense anymore, she can’t wait to vote.”

Mastriano was introduced to the room by volunteer coordinator Harry Haas, who thanked his team of volunteers and thanked Leggio’s for hosting, encouraging everyone in attendance to leave a good online review of the restaurant, before welcoming Mastriano to town.

“We’ll continue to spread Doug’s message to restore decency and the rules of law,” Haas said.

Once given the mic, Mastriano underscored the importance of this election both in Pennsylvania, and with the reverberations that this race will lead to around the country.

“So much is at stake,” he said. “This is maybe the most important race of our lifetime at this level.”

Among the things Mastriano pledged to do on his first day in office if elected: pull Pennsylvania out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and rescind any existing executive orders impacting local businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the end, most of Mastriano’s speech boiled down to freedoms, and his pledge to protect them in the governor’s chair if he wins in November.

“I will act swiftly and fiercely to restore your freedoms,” he said. “I’m going to have your backs.”