The final state budget approved Friday does not provide as much money for education as Gov. Tom Wolf proposed in February, but it still means a hefty increase for Luzerne County’s 11 school districts.

All told, the new budget increases money for county districts by $35.4 million, more than half of the $58.8 million Wolf had proposed.

The bulk of the increase is in the states “Basic Education Funding,” or BEF. That comes in two parts: increases for all districts, and a “Level Up supplement designed to push more state money into districts with the highest percentage of at-risk students.

Five of Luzerne County’s 11 districts will get Level-Up money: Greater Nanticoke Area, Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West. The amounts range from $774,229 for Greater Nanticoke to $4.5 million for Hazleton Area, the county’s largest district by enrollment.

All districts will also see an increase in special education funding (SEF) — something administrators and school board members frequently cite as a major problem in annual budgets. Special education services are mandated by state and federal law, but in recent years most districts have seen costs rise far faster than state funding.

Special education money increases locally range from $55,492 for Northwest Area, the county’s smallest district by enrollment, to $724,929 for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Combining BEF and SEF money, Wilkes-Barre Area got the biggest increase percentage-wise, with total state dollars climbing by 24.9%, slightly more than the 24.7% increase for Hazleton Ara. But having an overall larger budget, Hazleton Area is seeing a bigger increase dollar-wise, getting $12.3 million more in 2022-23 than in 2021-22. Wilkes-Barre Area’s state funding will increase by $9.8 million.

