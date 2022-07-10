🔊 Listen to this

Railfans with cameras in hand and a sold-out crowd of sightseers descended on the Reading & Northern’s Railroad’s Penobscot Yard on Saturday as steam locomotive 425 made an appearance to haul vintage passenger coaches to Jim Thorpe and back for a benefit excursion to raise funds for the Rotary Club of Mountain Top, as seen here. The locomotive actually pulled into town on Friday and spent the night in the yard, where railfans from around the region photographed it well into the night.