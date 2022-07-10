The event gave guests a chance to get up close and personal with the massive machine. Mike O’Malley | Special to Times Leader

Guests photograph Reading & Northern steam locomotive 425 prior to its departure from Penobscot Yard on Saturday morning for a Rotary Club of Mountain Top excursion to Jim Thorpe and back.
Mike O'Malley | Special to Times Leader

Railfans with cameras in hand and a sold-out crowd of sightseers descended on the Reading & Northern’s Railroad’s Penobscot Yard on Saturday as steam locomotive 425 made an appearance to haul vintage passenger coaches to Jim Thorpe and back for a benefit excursion to raise funds for the Rotary Club of Mountain Top, as seen here. The locomotive actually pulled into town on Friday and spent the night in the yard, where railfans from around the region photographed it well into the night.