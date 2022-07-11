🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a double block home on Turner Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters from Plymouth responded to 26-28 Turner St. at about 3 a.m. with heavy fire coming from the second floor of 28 Turner St.

At least eight people were forced from the two residences.

Firefighters from Hanover Township, Larksville, Edwardsville and Kingston responded to assist in battling the blaze.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for an undisclosed injury.

Turner Street has reopened to traffic.