NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke City council member was charged after a domestic disturbance at his residence Sunday.

City police responded to the Jones Street residence of Joseph H. Nalepa, 53, after a man reported seeing him throw a woman to the floor at about 7:45 p.m., according to court records.

The witness told police he was visiting his parents and saw through a glass sliding door Nalepa knocking the woman to the floor, court records say.

Police went to Nalepa’s residence where, court records say, the woman claimed Nalepa struck her during an argument when he arrived home from a day of drinking.

Police said the woman had redness to her face but refused to allow her injury to be photographed. She further declined to provide a written statement.

Nalepa was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on a misdemeanor simple assault charge and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Nalepa, a former state police trooper, was appointed to city council in January 2021 to fill the seat of the late John Pietrzyk and won a full four-year term during the General Election in November 2021.