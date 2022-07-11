🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A Kingston man defecated himself during a struggle with police following a pursuit he initiated from a diner on East Main Street to Rutter Avenue in Kingston early Sunday morning.

Guy Richard, 57, of Market Street, nearly struck a township police officer investigating a domestic disturbance outside D’s Diner at about 3 a.m., according to court records.

Richard fled at a high rate of speed nearly striking the officer and turned onto state Route 315 and the North Cross Valley Expressway where he exited onto Rutter Avenue in Kingston, court records say.

An officer managed to get in front of Richard to end the pursuit.

During a struggle to arrest Richard, he defecated himself, court records say.

After Richard was arrested, police allege he spat in the rear seat of the cruiser and urinated throughout the holding cell inside Plains Township police headquarters.

Richard threatened police claiming he “has a lot of guns” and officers should be scared encouraging police to look up his criminal record, court records say.

Police allege Richard repeated he has access to guns and was going to shove the weapons in the officers’ body cavities.

Richard allegedly had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and refused to submit to chemical testing after being transported to an area hospital.

Richard was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police, disorderly conduct, institutional vandalism and two traffic violations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Online court records say Richard has criminal convictions of retail thefts, thefts and false identification to law enforcement in Lehigh and Northampton counties.