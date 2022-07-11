🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Chill Grill restaurant downtown closed its doors Monday after 17 years in business.

A hand-printed sign taped to the entrance of the family business at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave. notified customers of the owners’s decision to shut down. A similar post appeared on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the Chill Grill effective July 11, 2022. Due to circumstance beyond our control we are unable to provide the high quality of service & food that we have been known for the past 17 years. We are extremely grateful & humbled that so many of you embraced our restaurant & became not only customers, but also our friends,” the sign said.

Mary Ellen Higdon, a former nurse, opened the Chill Grill in 2005. Like many small businesses, the restaurant struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even shutting down temporarily.

The owners asked anyone with a recently purchased gift certificate to call (570) 208-4745 and leave a voicemail message so they can contact the caller about a reimbursement.

