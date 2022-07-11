🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The “Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage” theater production is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Dec. 15.

The show presented by Round Room Live and Nickelodeon features all the beloved characters from the preschool television series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more. The new original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 15, with presales beginning Monday. For tickets and additional information, visit Ticketmaster.com or MoheganSunArenaPA.com.