WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man said he learned a lesson by not educating himself on the side effects of taking muscle relaxers.

But Hubert Dyson, 71, failed to mention liquor, which wasn’t missed by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Dyson, of East Northampton Street, was sentenced Tuesday to one-to-two years in jail followed by three years probation on five separate drunken driving offenses between 2019 and 2020. Lupas allowed Dyson to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility.

Dyson explained his life from being diagnosed with rheumatic fever at 19, which left him with deliberating joint pain limiting his ability to life heavy objects. He said the U.S. Army didn’t want him and he was denied Social Security and public assistance benefits.

When he was struck by a vehicle, he was prescribed a muscle relaxer that resulted in his addiction.

“I didn’t know this was happening to me,” Dyson explained to Lupas.

Dyson said no one explained the side effects of taking muscle relaxers and he failed to educate himself.

“I did the best I can,” Dyson said, noting he attended counseling when he resided in New York.

In response, Lupas noticed Dyson blamed muscle relaxers but failed to say he was consuming Vodka at the same time when he imposed the mandatory minimum sentence.

Dyson was sentenced on five separate counts of driving under the influence of alcohol. He pled guilty to the charges May 9.

Dyson’s driving privileges were suspended for 18 months and is required to drive a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device for 18 months.

According to court records:

Sept. 30, 2020: Wilkes-Barre Township police stopped Dyson for driving too fast in the area of Starbucks, Hilton Garden Inn, Chuck E. Cheese and the Fine Wine and Spirits stores in Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace. Dyson exited his vehicle and began walking toward the Wine and Spirits store. Two bottles of liquor were observed in the center console of Dyson’s vehicle. A blood test revealed Dyson had an alcohol level of .270 percent.

Dec. 21, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police said Dyson was involved in a vehicle crash at East Northampton Street and South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Dyson drove away after colliding with another vehicle and was found holding a bottle of vodka in a paper bag. A blood test revealed Dyson’s alcohol level was .209 percent.

Dec. 9, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police say Dyson collided into the rear of another vehicle occupied by two women on East Northampton Street. An open bottle of Vodka was observed in the center console of Dyson’s vehicle. A blood test revealed Dyson had an alcohol level of .288 percent.

Aug. 8, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police stopped Dyson for driving too slowly and through the parking lot of a gasoline service station at Academy Street and Carey Avenue. Dyson provided a credit card he used to identify himself. A blood test revealed Dyson’s alcohol level of .202 percent.

May 29, 2019: Wilkes-Barre police encountered Dyson lying across the front seat of an idling vehicle near the R/C Movies 14 theater complex on East Northampton Street. After being awakened, Dyson admitted to being impaired. Police said Dyson’s alcohol level of .243 percent.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.