Gilbert says she will not run for a third term on council

Wilkes-Barre Council Chiarwoman Beth Gilbert McBride has been hired as Luzerne County’s new deputy election director, county Election Director Michael Susek said Tuesday.

Gilbert McBride, 28, will receive $42,000 and start work this Friday.

“Beth is excited to continue her work in the public sector and demonstrated to us a readiness to pivot into an administrative role,” Susek said.

In a prepared statement Gilbert, who represents the city’s District C, expressed her excitement, also noting she would not run for a third term on council. Her four-year term ends in 2023.

“While I do still believe that our city has a lot of potential, it is time for me to help our community in a different way. After careful consideration, I have made the decision to not run for re-election, and instead focus on my career in public service, my family, and my doctoral studies,” Gilbert said.

A local G.A.R. High School graduate, Gilbert McBride has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wilkes University and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University, Susek said.

She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Wilkes University.

In addition to her experience as a city councilwoman, Gilbert McBride works with a local startup company and interns with The Institute, Susek said.

“I think her educational background and also her direct experience in our local community will really help round out our management team,” Susek said. “We already have a strong operations manager, and I believe Beth will help us establish a strong community outreach program that includes working with our board, council, and community stakeholders.”

The deputy director position is vacant because Sarah Knoell was hired in March and resigned effective June 3 to pursue another career path.

The position was advertised at $42,000 annually, which is the same compensation that had been paid to Knoell and previous deputy director Eryn Harvey, who had resigned in February before announcing her candidacy for state representative.

Staff writer Jerry Lynott contributed to this report.