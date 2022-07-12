Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
With severe thunderstorm warnings in effect until 7 p.m. for dozens of counties througout the state, hundreds of Luzerne County residents throughout numerous municipalities are without power. A shelter in place warning was issued earlier today by the National Weather Service for Luzerne County.
According to the PPL outage map, current outage numbers are as follows:
Bulter Twp. 331
Dennison Twp. 57
Dorrance Twp. 105
Fairview Twp. 16
Foster Twp. 2
Hollenback Twp. 24
Nescopeck Twp. 148
Rice Twp. 127
Salem Twp. 259
Wright Twp. 768
There is no word at this time as to when power in the affected areas will be restored.