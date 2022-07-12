🔊 Listen to this

With severe thunderstorm warnings in effect until 7 p.m. for dozens of counties througout the state, hundreds of Luzerne County residents throughout numerous municipalities are without power. A shelter in place warning was issued earlier today by the National Weather Service for Luzerne County.

According to the PPL outage map, current outage numbers are as follows:

Bulter Twp. 331

Dennison Twp. 57

Dorrance Twp. 105

Fairview Twp. 16

Foster Twp. 2

Hollenback Twp. 24

Nescopeck Twp. 148

Rice Twp. 127

Salem Twp. 259

Wright Twp. 768

There is no word at this time as to when power in the affected areas will be restored.