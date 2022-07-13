🔊 Listen to this

This Friday marks the return of one of Luzerne County’s most popular events in recent years, the Rockin’ the River concert series.

Started in July of 2019, this year marks the fourth Rockin’ the River series, though coronavirus restrictions in 2020 led to some creative adjustments, turning the series into a string of concerts on wheels, rolling through neighborhoods around the county.

Friday’s music lineup includes Teddy Young and the Rugged Individuals, The Idol Kings and Danny V and the 52nd Street Band, a Billy Joel tribute group.

The series will continue on the two following Fridays, July 22 and July 29, with even more top-notch music and entertainment.

Rockin’ the River is held at Millennium Circle along the River Common in Wilkes-Barre. Each show begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start for the live music.

SBC Brewing will be back serving a variety of their local brews, and good food will be available courtesy of several of the area’s finest food trucks.

— Staff Report