PITTSTON TWP. — A Hazle Township man who claimed to having a wealthy step-father was arrested on allegations he attempted to burglarize a service station and stole cigarettes from another business early Thursday morning.

A dirt covered Alexander Ian Cann, 29, of Poolside Drive, was captured in a vehicle dealership lot after he allegedly stole four packs of cigarettes from Joe’s Kwik Mart and smashed a window at the Sunoco service station on state Route 315 just after 4 a.m., according to court records.

Cann claimed he has a rich step-father, had just awakened and did not know his whereabouts, court records say.

Cann was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal attempt to commit criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit defiant trespass, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and retail theft. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $35,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness reported seeing a man walking near the closed Sunoco and heard glass smash at 4:07 a.m.

Three minutes later, police arrived and observed a broken window.

Officers searched the area when they received another report of a man who walked behind the counter at Joe’s Kwik Mart and stole four packs of cigarettes.

A store clerk at the kwik mart told police she believed the man had stolen beef jerky and told the man to leave the store when he walked behind the counter.

When the clerk said she was calling police, the man replied, “You can’t stop me, you can’t call the cops,” the complaint says.

Police found the man, identified as Cann, in the Ken Pollock dealership lot adjacent to the kwik mart.

Police said Mann’s skin was dirty and was carrying four packs of cigarettes.

Mann told police he was, “losing his mind,” “just woken up,” and did not know where he was at while saying he has a rich step-father, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say blood spatter was on broken glass at Sunoco as Mann’s arm was bleeding.