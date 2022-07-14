🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — City police are looking for a man they say fled after pointing a gun at police and a Luzerne County Children and Youth Caseworker on Thursday morning.

There is an active warrant for Cory Gonzalez Crudup, 40, following an incident shortly after 11 a.m. at 64 Hill St., Nanticoke, police said.

Crudup is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted, police said.

Our news partners at WBRE reported that there was heavy presence in a wooded area, and a state police helicopter is circling above the bridge to Route 11 in West Nanticoke.

Luzerne County officials confirmed that no staff members were injured in the incident.