‘I look forward to engaging in the community,’ newly chosen Chief D F Pace says

EXETER —The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department first established its commission. Then it secured a headquarters in the former State Police barracks on Wyoming Avenue. And now it has its chief in D F Pace, who spent the last 22 years with the Philadelphia Police, earning the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and inspector.

Pace was chosen unanimously by the commission, which started the meeting long after the slated 7 p.m. slot due to a lengthy executive session.

Pace took a seat with his wife, Diane, as the commission members cast their votes, before using the opportunity to introduce himself to the residents in attendance, both in person and via Zoom.

“I’m an immigrant,” Pace said. “I was born in Italy. My parents came to this country looking for a better life.” He explained that his parents, himself and his siblings relocated to Brooklyn where a family restaurant was established. Pace revealed that as soon as he was grown enough to work, he started on at the family restaurant, instilling in him a strong work ethic that he has carried with him through his time in public safety — an ethic that he intends on bringing with him to the Wyoming Valley.

The family would move several times before ultimately settling in south central Pennsylvania, where he was raised in “a small rural community,” and pointed to Franklin and Fulton counties.

Pace holds an undergraduate degree in human resources management from Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr and completed his graduate studies at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law.

To laughs, Pace revealed his lengthy Italian name, but maintains that D F is who he is, and urged folks to call him “Chief Pace,” “D”, or “D F.”

“When I learned about this opportunity, I jumped at the chance,” Pace remarked and further stated that as the area works on continuing to improve public safety, “I am honored and humbled that they chose me to be a part of that effort.”

To the public, he offered, “I want to hear what you have to say and what your needs are and what your concerns are and I’d like to address those as we build this police force. I’m happy to get the chance to meet each one of you.” He also said, “Two of the things that mark my professional interests are approach-ability and transparency. I try to be as available as I possibly can and I hope you’ll see that as I build relationships with this community.”

While one resident asked if the commission could reveal the names of the other final candidates, Solicitor Shannon Lapsansky stated that because those people are still employed in other capacities, it would not be appropriate, though they did reveal that one of the finalists is a Luzerne County resident.

John Disanferdinand of West Pittston offered, “After talking to Mr. Pace, I have a good feeling. I’m optimistic that he’s going to do a great job.” Disanferdinand did admit that he was upset that the local candidate was not chosen, however, he said, “We’re gonna welcome Mr. Pace … we need progress. Kudos to this fine gentleman.”

Pace admitted that there is a lot of work to be done before the force is up and running, though the committee expects a four to five month time frame, perhaps even quicker than that. Either way, Pace remarked that he was ready to roll his sleeves up and get to work.

“I look forward to engaging in the community. I look forward to that first day where a Wyoming Area Regional Police officer responds to their first call,” he said, but before that day comes, Pace added that he wants to, “foster a relationship that values respect and productivity in the workplace,” and expects to get started long before “Day One.”

“This is not going to be a success unless we have your support and the support of the commission,” Pace told the crowd and later told a reporter, “The acronym is ‘WARP’ and so it’s warp-speed ahead.”