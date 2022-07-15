🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Council tipped its hand there was not unanimous support for a permanent stage on Public Square when it set the project apart and did not lump it in with the other 15 items to be voted on Thursday night.

The project passed by a 3-2 margin, with Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and Councilman John Marconi casting “No” votes. Council Vice Chairman Mike Belusko and councilmen Bill Barrett and Tony Brooks supported it.

Otherwise, Council unanimously approved everything else on the agenda.

Marconi and McBride had reservations about the cost of the project to be paid with a $113,000 Local Share Account gambling grant from the state and $548,000 from the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the city by the U.S. Treasury Department from the COVID-19 pandemic financial aid package signed into law last year.

Marconi favored a less expensive portable band shell and spending money on a new street sweeper, line painting and replacing worn street signs in the neighborhoods.

“I just don’t think it’s the right time also to spend $548,000 for this stage,” Marconi said.

“I echo everything that John said and I also think that, you know, it’s a good project but I would have liked to see this maybe on our agenda for next year or the year after especially with the way the costs are right now. I just think it’s a lot of money to spend on a project like that at this point in time,” McBride said.

The cost was high because of the pandemic affecting the price of materials. The Square itself complicated the project that had to be designed over an underground vault for utilities, Nick Snyder of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson architects told Council Tuesday night at its work session. The project was delayed a year to see if costs would go down and Snyder was uncertain if waiting another year would make a difference.

Council’s approval of the project authorized the city to award the construction contract to Panzitta Enterprises, Inc. of Wilkes-Barre.

There were no comments from the public about the project. Instead they focused on McBride’s hiring as the new deputy election director for Luzerne County, the closed North Washington Street bridge and loud music from the softball field in Coal Street Park on Sundays and garbage left by the players.

Gary Wilk said he’s called 911 to report the noise, been in contact with Councilman Tony Brooks and met with City Administrator Charlie McCormick in search of a solution.

“I live a quarter of a mile away and my whole house vibrates from the music. If they have a permit to play softball, what do they need the loud music for,” Wilk asked.

Mayor George Brown said he’s received the reports from Wilk and met with Police Chief Joseph Coffay about having more patrols at the park. He offered to meet with Wilk after the Council meeting about his complaints.

Jim Zenex inquired about the status of the bridge that’s been closed since 2013 due to structural problems.

Brown said he hopes the bridge project will begin after the engineering study that’s underway is completed.

“I want to get it done as quickly as possible,” Brown said. “I’d love to have it done within the next year and a half. Sir I can’t guarantee that . But I can guarantee you it’s one of our top priorities.”

Unsatisfied with McBride’s promise she would not seek reelection next year due to her new job, Bob Kadluboski wanted it in writing. McBride answered that her statements in the local newspapers sufficed.

“I do not want to run for Council again, Bob,” McBride said. She later said she has to review the county benefit package and was not sure if she would continue to take the city’s health insurance coverage.

Other agenda items approved by Council were:

• The request by the General Municipal Authority for $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds for improvements to the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course in Bear Creek Township.

• The renewal of insurance coverage through Risk Strategies for a total of $562,003.

• Approval of a 10-year Winter Maintenance Service Agreement in which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation pays the city $689,797 for maintaining 37.21 miles of state roadways.

• Approval of the first of two readings of an ordinance authorizing the city to participate in the Lower South Valley Land Bank with Ashley, Kingston, Nanticoke, Hanover Area School District and Newport, Plymouth and Hanover townships.

• The purchase of a 3-ton Falcon RME Asphalt Hot Patcher from SealMaster Municipal for $35,994 for the Department of Public Works from the city’s general fund budget.

• Application for a $3 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grant funded by the state Commonwealth Financing Authority for South Main Street streetscape improvements.

• Amendment of the ordinance regarding the Employees Pension Fund to create a pension board made up of the mayor, city controller, finance officer, two employees chosen by employees contributing to the fund and a member of Council, chosen by Council, if members of Council participate in the fund. The amendment removes the city administrator and human resources officer from the board in order to comply with the 3rd Class City Code.

• The appointment of Andrew Reno to fill the unexpired term of the late Robert Jabers on the Wilkes-Barre Parking Authority that ends on Dec. 31, 2023.

• The second and final reading of an ordinance to make one-way South Sheridan Street between South and Lehigh streets one way and Lehigh Street between South Sheridan and South Meade streets.

• The award of the engineering fees to PennEastern of Wilkes-Barre for 2022-2024 street paving project paid from the Office of Economic and Community Development Budget at a cost not to exceed 15% of each street project phase.

• The creation of a local account with PNC Bank for the $1.2 million allocation through the Home Investment Partnership Program-American Rescue Plan from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

• The award of $185,220 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for substance abuse prevention services.

• Adoption of the 2022 Action Plan budgeted with $1.4 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Program funds and the federally funded HOME Program budget of $374,316.

• Application for a $750,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Facility Transformation Project.

• Application by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department for an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $33,294 to be used for saturation patrols and overtime in high crime areas.

