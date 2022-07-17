Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services founder looks to reunite lost pets with their people

Tracey’s husband, Jeff Chopick, also assists in recovery efforts. While the two have separate full-time jobs, Tracey has been a lifelong animal lover, and the recovery service is most definitely a labor of love.

All of Morgan-Chopick’s recoveries are done humanely and in the safest manner possible.

KINGSTON — Tracey Morgan-Chopick loves animals.

So much so, in fact, that in her free time outside of her 40-hour work week in non-profit financing, she works tirelessly to help families recover their lost and missing pets.

“I’ve always been an animal-lover, since I can remember, since I was born. I was always the one, you know, helping the turtle across the road, picking up the stray cat. If I saw a dog, I would bring it home, trying to find its owner. It’s just who I am,” Morgan-Chopick said.

And with that love and passion for helping animals, she established Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services.

Morgan-Chopick, who turns 45 this week, has been offering her pet recovery services for a little over a decade. She also worked as a Humane Police Officer for some time, though the pandemic threw a wrench into that. Morgan-Chopick also is the coordinator for Luzerne County Animal Response Team, which coordinates emergency response efforts with 911 and Emergency Management Agency for sheltering, technical rescue, and a litany of other emergency services to keep animals out of harm’s way.

Citing a need for pet recovery services in the county, Morgan-Chopick began her quest to help those in need. While she primarily runs the show solo, she sometimes receives help from friends and her husband, Jeff.

Jeff and Tracey are both trained Missing Animal Response (MAR) Technicians. “It’s basically an intensive class that you learn about dog behavior, different ways to trap dogs, even cats, too. So, they just go over a lot of things of what to look for, how to trap. There’s things that are called calming signals, which basically (says) you never look at a lost dog, a scared dog, directly in the eye … so, you know, things like that. And some of it I knew instinctively before I took the class,” Morgan-Chopick explained, also noting that MAR is a national organization.

And while Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services offers its services county-wide, they are not limited to our area.

“I do a ton of Lackawanna County. I also just do the surrounding counties normally, but I mean I’ve done Wayne County, I’ve done Columbia County. I went to New Jersey for certain dogs. I just went to upstate New York for dogs they couldn’t catch. It just really depends on the situation and my schedule,” Morgan-Chopick explained. And in the event she can’t personally serve a case, she’s more than willing to do consultations via phone or messaging.

Luzerne County Pet Recovery’s full list of services includes:

• Phone, Facebook, and email consultations.

• Humane capture of lost dogs and cats (though Morgan-Chopick has been on many a case, including horses, goats, and others) via state-of-the-art traps that utilize a laser trip, ensuring the cage closes when the animal steps inside.

• Stolen pet investigations.

• Poster designs and placement to increase awareness.

• Microchip scanning.

• On-site consultations and searches

• Camera set-up and monitoring

• Tips and support on cases, instructions for families conducting solo searching

Morgan-Chopick admits that it is a lot of work, but the payoff of seeing a worried family reunited with a beloved pet makes it all worth it.

For many, pets are family, after all.

“So, you know, if I lost one of my dogs, God forbid, like I would want someone who was there who knew what they were doing to help me get my dog back. You know what I mean? ‘Cause I wouldn’t sleep … I’d be up 24/7 looking for my dog. Nothing would stop me,” she said, and it’s with that mentality that she lets nothing stop her in reuniting lost pets with their people.

Morgan-Chopick was also distinguished for her selfless efforts by the NEPA Chapter of the American Red Cross with the Local Heroes Award for Animal Rescue a few years back, but she doesn’t do what she does for accolades. It’s all about helping the animals. As she put it, “If somebody loses a pet and they need help, I can help ’em.”

For more information on Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services, or to enlist their help, visit the organization’s website at luzernecountypetrecoveryservices.com or their Facebook page @ LuzerneCountyPetRecoveryServices.