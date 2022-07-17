🔊 Listen to this

Counselor Lyndsay Hornlein said she enjoys her current position — and enjoyed being a camper years ago.

A boy seems to be planning his next strategic move in the GaGa Ball Pit.

Maya Gross and Kennedy Carroll work on their climbing skills on the playground.

The more experienced swimmers have access to a swimming pool that’s deeper than the kiddie pool.

Children pretend to drive a firetruck, one of several structures on the playground at the JCC Camp.

Splash! Splash! Splash!

The “sharks” and the “minnows” knew who they were, and that they’d soon be racing each other back and forth across the kiddie pool.

More experienced swimmers knew they had access to the deeper pool, where they’d soon be chasing and retrieving colorful beach balls under a sunny sky on a recent Tuesday morning.

Welcome to the JCC Day Camp, where kids and counselors and an in-between group of counselors-in-training pretty much put away their electronic devices and concentrate on the traditional fun of being a kid in summer.

“All the stuff they’re doing now, I literally did it when I was a camper,” said 20-year-old counselor Sydney Hornlein who, along with her twin sister and fellow counselor, Lyndsay, enjoyed their time as campers when they were younger.

“I liked swimming in the pool (the best) because I didn’t have a pool at home,” Lyndsay Hornlein reminisced. “And I liked the art shack, even though I’m not artistic. I just liked being there.”

Getting a taste of new activities, even if they’re not destined to become your forte, is all part of the fun at the JCC Camp, located on 40 acres overlooking Harveys Lake.

Of course, it’s fun when you’re really good at something, too. Like, maybe, laser tag.

“You have a light sensor and if it gets hit 15 times it makes a sound like Super Mario,” 9-year-old Billy Demko said, explaining he hit someone else’s light sensor often enough to become a laser tag champion of sorts.

His prize? “A giant bag of bite-size Air Heads,” he said with a grin.

As for Billy’s assessment of camp in general, he said, “Well, it’s really fun. There’s a lot of sports and a lot of cool activities like dodge ball and soccer and kickball.”

Another cool activity is called GaGa Ball. It’s a variant of dodge ball, played in a pit, and if you spend a few minutes watching counselor-in-training Conner Karpowicz playing with some younger campers, you can easily see the advantage of having a 14-year-old’s energy in the pit.

“I enjoy it,” Conner said of his C-I-T status. “I’d rather be a counselor than a teacher. Teachers teach math and social studies but a counselor gets to have fun with the kids.”

In a nearby playground area, counselors did seem to be having as much fun as the campers, as one played air guitar on a tennis racket and another climbed on the jungle gym equipment with the kids.

But part of the staff’s fun comes from making sure the campers, who range from 5 to 12 years old, have a good time.

“I just love making the kids’ day,” said camp coordinator Madeline Grant.

When adults join them in an activity, Sydney Hornlein said, “They just light up.”

One thing a visitor noticed about the day camp, as compared to just about anywhere else, was that nobody seemed to be staring at a cell phone or other device.

“I feel like we’re free of them,” 13-year-old counselor-in-training Mariska Robinson said, responding to a question about whether she missed the screens.

“I make sure to wear a watch,” counselor Lyndsay Hornlein said, holding up her wrist and explaining that’s how she knows when it’s time to take her young charges to the next scheduled activity, instead of consulting her phone.

But every once in a while, a cell phone does make a discreet appearance. For example, a staffer told a reporter that the largest age group at the camp is neither the K’Ton Ton group of kindergarten and first graders nor the Camp Mitzvah group of fifth through seventh graders, but the in-between group, called Camp Nagila.

“K’Ton Ton means ‘very little,’ ” Madeline Grant said.

And “Mitzvah” means “good deed,” someone else contributed.

So, a reporter asked, what does Nagila mean?

No one in a small group of counselors seemed to know; then one of them pulled out a phone and typed a few keystrokes. “It comes up as ‘Hava Nagila.’ ” She said, “That means ‘Let us rejoice.’”

In addition to the regular camp activities of swim lessons, sports and arts and crafts, camp director Doug Miller said, campers experience special presentations ranging from a visit by a traveling petting zoo to a speaker about the dangers of drugs.

This year’s campers number about 150, he said, which is back to pre-pandemic levels. And there are some open positions for the remaining weeks of camp. If anyone is interested in signing up a child, information is available at the Friedman JCC website.