Police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped the confines of Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department notified the public via Facebook on Sunday that Robert Vargo, 25, had escaped from the county prison sometime before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Vargo is reported to have a bar code tattoo on his neck, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Justice Network (JNET) posted to the Wilkes-Barre City police Facebook page this morning.

He stands approximately 5-foot-10, weighs 205 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The public has been warned not to approach Vargo if they see him, but to call 911 immediately with any information about his whereabouts.

This is a developing story, the Times Leader will provide updates as they are made available.