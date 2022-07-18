🔊 Listen to this

EXETER TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre reported tools and equipment valued at approximately $25,000 were stolen during a burglary of storage trailers on PP&L property on Sullivan Street.

According to a state police news release, the unknown thief used an all-terrain vehicle and cut a hole in a metal fence. Once inside the fence line, the thief entered two trailers stealing tools and equipment owned by Bruce and Merrilees Electric, of New Castle, Pa, and C & S of Keary, N.J.

Tools and equipment stolen include a variety of Milwaukee battery operated tools, Honda generators, a gas saw and a Stihl gas blower.