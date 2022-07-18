🔊 Listen to this

The Hazleton City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its longtime K-9 officers.

K-9 Echo, a member of the city police force for the last eight years, passed away Monday, according to a post from the Hazleton City police Facebook page.

“K-9 Echo has sadly answered his highest and final call and crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Monday, July 18th, 2022, surrounded by those who loved him most,” reads the post, shared online shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Echo started his tenure with the police department in January of 2014, and spent his tour with the force assisting officers in a number of apprehensions and interdictions.

During his stint with the force, Echo assisted in the serving of search warrants alongside local, state and federal agencies. He was a member of the Hazleton Special Operations Group and assisted with taking countless serious offenders into custody.

The police statement also details Echo’s capacity as an ambassador for the surrounding Hazleton Area community, a fixture at school presentations and local outreach events, and always popular with local children.

He was handled by Cpl. George Schaffer, and was remembered as a “most loyal friend and partner” to Schaffer and his family.

“K-9 Echo was a dutiful member of the Hazleton Police force,” the post reads. “He will be remembered for his dedication and love of life…K-9 Echo will sincerely be missed by the Hazleton Police Department, the K-9 Unit, and Hazleton Area community.”