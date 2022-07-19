🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Leadership Northeast (LNE) Board of Directors has announced the promotion of Jessica Cronauer to Executive Director, effective Friday, July 15.

Cronauer’s promotion follows the recent retirement of Lori Nocito, after 19 years.

An alumna of the 2004 Core Program, Cronauer has served for nine years as LNE’s Program Director, where she shaped and expanded leadership curriculum for the Core, Junior, Intercollegiate and Professional Development programs.

Cronauer worked directly with thousands of executives, industry experts, mid-level professionals, college and high school students. She was instrumental in the design and implementation of Impact: A Leadership in Education program created for K-12 classroom teachers, the first of its kind in the state of Pennsylvania.

Cronauer has worked to evolve the mission of LNE, creating virtual options so LNE could continue its work through the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing progressive diversity and inclusion initiatives for all program curriculum and participants.

In May of 2022, Cronauer received her Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Learning from George Washington University.

In her role as Executive Director, Cronauer will oversee all Leadership Northeast development programs, fundraising, and alumni relations.

“For nine years, I’ve worked side-by-side with Jessica,” Nocito said. “I have no doubt that she will move the organization forward and it will continue to be one of the best leadership organizations in the country.”

Cronauer added, “I’m grateful for the privilege to serve as Executive Director of this remarkable organization and for the opportunity to collaborate with the committed community leaders, businesses, organizations and extraordinary individuals who work daily to grow and improve the region. I have always believed in the mission of Leadership Northeast and I look forward to expanding its impact alongside our team, our board, and our many volunteers and alumni.”

In addition to her work with Leadership Northeast, Cronauer has a background in education and communications. She has served as an adjunct professor at Wilkes University, and currently sits on the board of directors at the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

She is the former board chair and a current board member of Dress for Success Luzerne County, as well as a member of the Luzerne County Youth Aid Panel. She serves as a volunteer for Junior Achievement of NEPA and a member of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Council.

In addition to GWU, Cronauer was educated at the University of Scranton, New York University and King’s College. She is a Pennsylvania State Certified teacher and holds bachelor’s degrees in English and Psychology.

She received an Executive Coaching Certificate from Penn State University in 2019, a certificate in Leadership Development from Wilkes University in 2015, and an Advanced Leadership Development certificate in 2016. She currently resides in Wilkes-Barre with her three children, Elizabeth, Emily, and Will.

Boasting an alumni base of more than 2,000 servant leaders, Leadership Northeast was founded as a community leadership development organization in 1981. A non-profit organization, LNE is dedicated to developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen, and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information on the organization, visit www.leadershipnortheast.org.

