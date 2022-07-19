🔊 Listen to this

The search continues for Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, an inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility who escaped from a work detail Sunday.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Tuesday Vargo remains a fugitive.

Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich stated Vargo ran away from a work crew while performing a cleanup detail at the prison’s main facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre. The detail was part of a work release program Vargo had been participating in, for which he was approved to participate by a court order.

Vargo was scheduled to be released on parole Sept. 11, if he continued having good behavior. He was serving a burglary sentence out of Columbia County.

Vargo fled the work detail and removed his prison-issued uniform and pants when he fled. He was last seen running towards the North Street Bridge, according to a news release issued Sunday.

When last seen, Vargo was wearing a tank top and boxer shorts.

Vargo is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 205 pounds, strawberry or blond hair and brown eyes with a bar code tattoo on the front of his neck. His last known residence was 257 Front St., Berwick, and is known to have stayed at 507 E. Eighth St., Berwick.

County detectives Charles Casey and Charles Jensen filed an escape charge against Vargo with District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre.