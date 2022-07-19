Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
President Joe Biden will make an appearance in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, according to a press release from the White House.
Biden will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives.
The White House has not yet released specific details on a time and location.
Check back at timesleader.com and pahomepage.com for more details.