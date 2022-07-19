🔊 Listen to this

The county coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a structure fire in Plains Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken confirmed that his office was notified and called to the scene of a fire on Parkview Drive in Plains Township.

First responders were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to our news partners at WBRE/WYOU-TV.

Further information from the Coroner’s Office is pending and has yet to be released at this time.

— Staff Report