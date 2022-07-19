Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The county coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a structure fire in Plains Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken confirmed that his office was notified and called to the scene of a fire on Parkview Drive in Plains Township.
First responders were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to our news partners at WBRE/WYOU-TV.
Further information from the Coroner’s Office is pending and has yet to be released at this time.
— Staff Report