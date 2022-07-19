🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mirakuya Japanese restaurant will be relocating from its current location in the Pine Mall on Kidder Street to the former Chili’s Mexican restaurant building outside the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Kevin Lin, manager at Mirakuya, said he expects to be in the new location in about one month.

“We’ve been here at our present location for almost 14 years,” Lin said. “When we saw the opportunity to move to the old Chili’s, we felt it would be a good location. We will still have the same great food —no major changes.”

Lin said Mirakuya employs 15 to 20 people and he said the new restaurant will offer new hibachi technology.

Chili’s, which had been in operation since November 1992, closed suddenly in early 2020. The building has been vacant since then.

