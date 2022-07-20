🔊 Listen to this

Conrad D. Baut poses for a photo with his Boston terrier puppy Luna. He was taking her for a walk when he suffered a heart attack on Sunday.

Anthracite Trolleys, Inc. President Conrad Baut welcomes about 75 people to ‘Trolley Fare for Car 790’ an October 2019 fundraiser for the car at Baut Studios in Swoyersville.

Anthracite Trooleys, Inc. President Conrad Baut, right, describes trolley car artifacts to Sandra Serhan, author Harrison Wick, and local historian Tony Brooks before a presentation on local trolleys at Wilkes University in March 2019.

As family members shared memories of Conrad Baut on Tuesday, two days after the 62-year-old Shavertown man’s untimely death from a heart attack, it became clear he had been devoted to carrying on the family legacy.

“Growing up, he and I were the apprentices,” said Heide Baut Cebrick, who worked side-by-side with her brother for more than 40 years at The Baut Studios Inc. in Swoyersville. “My dad was very clever in how to use materials in a unique way, and Conrad also was able to do that.”

Perhaps a house of worship needed new doors, or stained glass windows, or even, as a church in Montgomery County did last year, a special reliquary to hold a relic — in that case it was a strand of hair — of St. John Paul II.

In all those situations Conrad Baut, as president of a studio that specializes in ecclesiastical art, was ready to help.

“Priests would say he had such a wonderful way about himself,” Heide said. “As he got older and more comfortable in the sales position, guiding the customers, he was getting more and more like our dad. It was always more important to make a friend than to make a sale.”

“He loved this business,” Heide said. “He really put his heart and soul into it.”

Conrad also had interests outside of the business, among them vintage cars — he was known to offer friends a ride in a rumble seat — model trains, and a 1924 Wilkes-Barre trolley that he was working to restore.

Trolley project

Conrad Baut was a major force behind a nonprofit group called Anthracite Trolleys Inc., which was formed to rescue the streetcar from a Franklin Township property where it was turned into a lakeside cottage in the early 1950s.

In a 2018 interview, Baut described how, more than 30 years ago, he was biking around Mill Road near Perrins Marsh when he saw the ends of a trolley poking out from an otherwise ordinary cottage.

“I was just fascinated,” said Baut, who had a long interest in rail transportation, going back to childhood encounters with model trains. From that time on, he had a dream that someday the trolley could be removed and restored.

Built by the J.G. Brill Co. of Philadelphia, car 790 was retired when the Wilkes-Barre streetcar system closed in 1950. The late Mary and Walter Krakowski, residents of the city’s Rolling Mill Hill section, wanted the body for use as a cottage near Perrins Marsh in Franklin Township.

Believed to be the last Wilkes-Barre trolley in existence, it was finally extricated from the site in 2019 and moved to the shop at Baut Studios.

“You better believe I’m excited about this,” Baut said of the move during an interview at that time.

Work on the car had begun over the past three years, but much remains to do. Family members are hoping friends and supporters will consider donations to allow that work to continue (see end of story for details), as a tribute to his passion and his memory.

‘A Renaissance man’

“I guess my father would like to be remembered as a Renaissance man,” said Peter Baut, who along with his twin brother James and sister Emily became the fourth generation to join the business their great-grandfather Stanley Baut started in 1929. “He was multi-talented, multi-skilled and he could talk to anybody about anything.”

“He was good at problem solving, and it was super, super fun to watch,” Peter said. “He was constantly re-inventing.”

“He was a very creative craftsman, with artistic flair,” Heide described her brother.

Conrad started working at The Baut Studios Inc. as an installer, and moved up the ranks to become lead salesperson, president and co-owner with his sister.

His son described him as “a mixture of self-taught architecture and engineer,” which would have helped Conrad become part of the creative team at The Baut Studios Inc. His formal degree in business administration helped him manage the place.

As Heide recalls, Conrad graduated from King’s College in 1982 and started working full-time at Baut Studios the next day, similar to her experience after graduating from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia three years earlier.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to work with him all these years,” Heide said, noting family and friends alike are devastated at his passing. “He was truly well-loved.”

But, she added, “Now his children, it’s wonderful to see. They’ve been working with him and learning. We want to keep the business going. We’re celebrating 95 years and we’ve got to make it to 100. Conrad would want us to.”

Conrad accompanied his twin sons Peter and James on a sales call to New York City just last week, Peter said. Then on Sunday he suffered a heart attack while walking his Boston terrier puppy.

“My mother found him about 45 minutes later,” Peter said. “The dog was still with him.”

Conrad Baut is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Baut, and children Emily, Henry, Peter and James. Calling hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home in Wyoming. Funeral service will be 10:15 a.m. Friday at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, family members ask friends to please help make Baut’s dream come true with a donation to Anthracite Trolleys Inc. to fund the restoration of Wilkes-Barre Car 790: by mail to Anthracite Trolleys, 1095 Main St., Swoyersville, PA 18704 or via PayPal at paypal.me/project790.