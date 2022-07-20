🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The ninth person charged in a multi-county methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking ring will join other alleged participants at their preliminary hearings later this month.

Carlos Vasquez, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph J. Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court on 10 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of being an employee of a corrupt organization, conspiracy to participate in a corrupt organization and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $500,000 bail.

Vasquez was the last person charged by the agents with the state Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation that involved the arrest of Hanover Township police officer Kevin Eugene Davis, 27, in June.

Court records say Davis’ property at 131 N. Meade St. in Wilkes-Barre was used to store and package methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. Davis remains suspended without pay in Hanover Township.

Vasquez, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, is described in a 200 page affidavit as a higher-up in the trafficking ring led by Gerinardo Emilio Rivera, 52, of Delaware Street, Plains Township, and Ramon Severino Fernandez, 39, of Northampton Street, Kingston.

Agents in the affidavit say Vasquez and Rivera communicated via cellular phone nearly 200 times within six months, discussing drug prices and supply shipments.

The six-month investigation resulted in the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $600,000, 27 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana and more than $15,000 cash.

Court records say the illegal drugs came from an unnamed Mexican drug source.

Assisting in the investigation were the Luzerne and Lackawanna counties district attorney offices, police in Plains Township, Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Pittston and Pittston Township, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, state police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The nine people arrested are scheduled for preliminary hearings later this month.

