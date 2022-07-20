🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s general fund balance dropped a bit in June to $11.3 million, but, according to a draft of the monthly financial report, it was higher than a year ago.

The city posted revenues of $31.9 million and $20.6 million in expenses, leaving a balance that was $1.5 million less than May. However, the balance midway through the year was $3.5 million more than the same period in 2021.

The balance reflected a hot real estate market and construction projects in the city, as well as the addition of more than $1.8 million from the $37.1 in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the federal government to Wilkes-Barre to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While property tax revenues have nearly peaked, the real estate transfer tax was on pace to exceed the budgeted amount of $2.4 million. With six more months to go, the city collected $2.2 million or 93% of transfer tax revenues.

The pace appeared to slow last month, however. Transfer tax revenues in June were $343,943 lower than in May. Compared to April, the drop was steeper and marked by a $782,205 decrease.

The city, along with Pittston, has the highest real estate transfer tax of 3.5 % in Luzerne County. The cities levy a 2.5 % municipal tax on the sale of property, with the state and school district each collecting 0.5%.

Historically most of the property taxes have been paid by the halfway mark and the report indicated the trend continued. As of June 30 the city reported collecting $10.8 million or 95% of the $11.4 million budgeted.

By midyear, building permits reached $1.9 million or 80% of the $2.4 million budgeted. The monthly total exceeded the June 2021 amount by $1.4 million.

Other revenues lagged behind, including fees Mayor George Brown reduced to $50 in his $54.3 million balanced budget.

The city collected $655,148 or 34.5% of the $1.9 million budgeted for the sewer maintenance fee. Likewise, the recycling fee totaled $100,208 or just 13.4% of the $750,000 budgeted.

Brown cut the hourly rate for parking meters in half to $1, but they brought in $143,432 or 28.7% of the budgeted amount of $500,000. He also reduced the cost of garbage bags, that’s been applied to the stickers in use due to the shortage of materials to manufacture the bags. The city collected $667,187 or 36.1% of the $1.8 million budgeted for the sale of bags and stickers.

On the expense side, the city still has to make a combined $6.4 million in Minimum Municipal Obligation contributions to the five pension funds, the remaining $4 million in debt service payments and repay the $3 million Tax Anticipation Note taken out to pay expenses at the start of the year until tax revenues come in.

Although the city no longer operates the Hollenback Golf Course, it budgeted $2,350 this year in expenses for utilities, contract services and communications. The report listed $2,459 or 104.6% of the budget.

Under a three-year lease approved in 2021, the General Municipal Authority operates Hollenback and pays the city 5% of the net proceeds. Last year, the city received $2,800 from the Authority that owns and operates the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course in Bear Creek Township.

