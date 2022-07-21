🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The United Way of Wyoming Valley announced Wednesday that former Wilkes-Barre City Mayor Tom Leighton and his wife, Patty, have been named co-chairs of the organization’s 2022 Annual Campaign.

This year marks the United Way’s 101st annual campaign.

“As we start our second century of service in the Wyoming Valley, we are thrilled to have the Leightons leading this year’s campaign,” said Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. “Tom and Patty are well known for having done so much for the community over the years and we have no doubt that they will lead a successful campaign.”

Tom Leighton currently serves as the President of C.A. Leighton Company, Inc. in Wilkes-Barre, which was started in 1921 — the same year the United Way was founded.

He served as the mayor of the city of Wilkes-Barre from 2004-2016 and was the first mayor under the city’s Home Rule Charter to be elected for three consecutive terms. He spearheaded the “I believe” campaign, which focused on the city’s revitalization.

Patty also works for the C.A. Leighton Company, Inc. as a Realtor specializing in insurance and sales. She is the former owner of Bee Hive Gift Shop on South Main Street.

“Anyone who knows us is aware of how much we love the city and our community,” said Tom Leighton. “We see the issues of poverty every day and are proud and honored to lend our voices and efforts to the United Way to expand their work in the Wyoming Valley.”

Patty Leighton said, “As visible as the United Way name is, most of us do not realize its impact. The work the organization is doing to help children and families in the Wyoming Valley is incredibly important and we hope to raise more resources to support families in need.”

The 2022 campaign is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 15, with a community event at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Keystone Grand Ballroom. Details of the kickoff celebration are expected to be announced next week.

