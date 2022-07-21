🔊 Listen to this

The new $1 million Keystone Mission’s Men’s Transformation Center in Wilkes-Barre will house up to 15 men.

WILKES-BARRE — Admittedly nervous as he spoke to a roomful of strangers in what will be his new home, John Thibodeau flawlessly pulled it off.

Homeless on and off for 10 years since his mother died and the father of a son, the 45-year-old Thibodeau looked forward to moving into the Men’s Transformation Center Keystone Mission will open next month.

“I’m tired of standing still, so here I am,” Thibodeau said at the grand opening Wednesday afternoon of the new $1 million center, built from private donations, at the Mission’s Parkview Circle building.

The first admission into the center that will house up to 15 men, Thibodeau, who was born in Massachusetts, grew up in New Jersey and relocated to the area to be with relatives, spoke of his plans to take online courses for job training and and complete the faith-based program where leaving is a measure of success.

“My greatest desire is to learn all I can to be self-sufficient and encourage others along the way,” Thibodeau said.

It’s been difficult to hold a job because of mental health issues and bad choices Thibodeau acknowledged, adding the program connects him with the medical help he needs and provide the life skills he lacks such as budgeting and time management. “Coming into this program I am confident I won’t have to worry about falling back or returning to square one,” he said.

Justin Behrens had a keen interest in Thibodeau’s performance and that of the other participants in the program. Behrens, executive director and CEO of Keystone Mission, hoped for a replacement among them.

Coming on to lead the organization four years ago, Behrens said he challenged the Mission’s mission and questioned what it was doing to get the homeless off the streets and assist them with making their lives better.

“We’re not going to hand out that food and that clothing to the individuals. We’re going to get them back into apartments. We’re going to get them back for a place that they’re going to be stable enough that they can live on their own, be productive members back in society and hopefully take over the executive director and CEO position up here at Keystone Mission in the future,” Behrens said.

Ground was broken, so to speak, for the center last year when Mayor George Brown joined Behrens and others to pull away a strip of siding from the building. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the project, pushing back the completion and grand opening.

Brown returned to see the finished product and promised to continue to work with Behrens and Keystone Mission.

“I am so proud of what you folks have done here and what you’re going to do as far as helping the homeless and needy people in Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

The program offers the men in it a reason to change their lives, Brown said. “And I always said that you can feed the homeless, you can do other things, but they have to want change. They’re going to want change after working through our program here today.”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.