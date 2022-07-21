Volunteers mark the day by working to support food bank

🔊 Listen to this

Volunteers gathered at the Weinberg Food bank to box food on the second annual Pennsylvania Day. Kneeling left to right: Steve Alessi, PSU Extension; Cassandra Coleman, America250PA executive director; PSP Trooper Jasmine Berrocal; Leo Malsky; PSP Trooper Andres Made. Back row: Adrianna Fanti, Wyoming Area student; PSP Trooper Carl Puskar; Jaclyn Victor, America250PA; PA State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski; Jimmy Corcoran; Melissa Walter, State Farm; Christie Bonnice, State Farm; Michael Peterson, State Farm; Alesia Robbins Grodis, Jr. League of WB; Debbie Taylor, Weinberg Food Bank.

Leo Malsky and Cassandra Coleman, America250PA executive director, pack cereal in boxes before sending the box down the assembly line.

Alesia Robbins-Grodis, left, of Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, and Jaclyn Victor of America250PA fill food orders on Wednesday at the Weinberg Food Bank.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski tutors Jimmy Corcoran on the technique of making a box during Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Day event at the Weinberg Food Bank.

PITTSTON — After a successful start last year to the Pennsylvania Day initiative that saw a number of food banks around the state partner with Feeding Pennsylvania and America250PA, Cassandra Coleman wanted to make things even bigger this year.

As the executive director of America250PA, a Pennsylvania commission formed to plan and coordinate events around the commonwealth in anticipation of the United States Semiquincentennial coming up in 2026, Coleman got her wish on Wednesday as 15 food banks and almost 400 volunteers joined the effort to box up food for those in need to celebrate Pennsylvania Day.

“Volunteerism is such a huge part of Pennsylvania,” Coleman said at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Food Bank in Pittston. “We saw food insecurity across the commonwealth, we saw what Feeding Pennsylvania did and we saw how much our fellow Pennsylvanians relied on Feeding Pennsylvania for these boxes of food.”

Though Pennsylvania Day’s roots run back to 2017, America250PA’s partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania began last year, with 11 food banks and 250 volunteers statewide.

The initiative accomplishes two goals at once: bringing food and essential supplies to thousands of Pennsylvanians in need, while also marking the July 20 holiday as a symbol of what it means to be a Pennsylvania resident.

“We thought, what better day to launch a statewide volunteer initiative than on Pennsylvania Day?” Coleman said.

Volunteers from a number of local organizations, including several businesses with local ties in the Centerpoint industrial park that the Weinberg Food Bank calls home, got to work preparing and packaging food boxes to be sent to senior citizens.

Though it was too early to tell just how many boxes were going to be sent out on Wednesday, Coleman expressed confidence that the number would, like the number of food banks involved and volunteers present, would exceed last year’s total of 8,000 boxes.

Throughout the day at the Weinberg Food Bank, approximately 60-80 volunteers spanned out across two shifts put in the time to commemorate the day and to help the food bank in its mission to combat food insecurity in the area.

Food Bank director Mary Ellen Spellman was happy to participate in Pennsylvania Day, and grateful for the help and support of the volunteer team.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with other local organizations who are volunteering,” Spellman said. “It’s good to let people know that, with food insecurity, we’re here all throughout the year.”

The initiative will look to grow even bigger as the years go on, always looking to embody that Pennsylvania spirit in the way of public service and volunteer effort.

“It’s really a day about lifting up all of that Pennsylvania pride,” Coleman said. “That’s what we’re doing here today, helping our neighbors in need.”