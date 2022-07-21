🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —Meyers High School and Notre Dame standout ‘Rocket’ Ismail will help the United Way of Wyoming Valley blast off its 101st Annual Campaign.

United Way of Wyoming Valley Thursday announced Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, former NFL player and local football hero, as the keynote speaker for its 2022 campaign — “United We See Change” — event at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Kickoff event marks the end of the organization’s 100-year anniversary and the beginning of its second century of service to the community.

“After two difficult years of dealing with the pandemic, we are looking forward to bringing back our campaign kickoff event this fall and are excited to welcome Raghib back to Wilkes-Barre,” said Bill Jones, President and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley. “Who better to help return the kickoff than the Rocket?” he added.

According to Jones, Ismail is one of the most exciting high school football players to graduate from the Wyoming Valley.

“Raghib’s story is very inspiring and we are thrilled that he agreed to come back to help the United Way improve the odds of success for area children,” Jones said.

Ismail said, “I have great memories of my time at Meyers and always appreciated the Wilkes-Barre community. I am thrilled to be working with the United Way. The organization is doing great work helping at-risk kids in the Wyoming Valley and it is an honor to lend my voice and efforts to support children.”

The “United We See Change” Kickoff event will be hosted at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Keystone Grand Ballroom. Event tickets are $100 and include appetizers and food. Corporate/family tables for 10 are available. Reservations are due by Sept. 2.

To purchase tickets, contact: Yvette Magistro at — [email protected] — or 570-270-9117.

For more information visit https://www.unitedwaywb.org/.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.