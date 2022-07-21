🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Firefighters were called to Custer Street this evening where flames damaged two homes.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney said that both 48 and 50 Custer St. were damaged in a fire that broke out around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

50 Custer received an extensive amount of damage to the rear of the structure, where firefighters were focusing their primary effort in knocking down the blaze.

Delaney said that by 6:40 p.m. Thursday, the fire had been mostly knocked down.

There were no injuries but seven people have been displaced (four adults and three children) and a dog died in the fire. The American Red Cross was called to the scene.