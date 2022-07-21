🔊 Listen to this

This month’s iteration of the Diamond City Partnership’s Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) pop-up happy hour and concert series was scorcher, in terms of both heat and entertainment. Bret Alexander & Friends, with downtown Wilkes-Barre’s proprietor of local shows, AJ Jump of Karl Hall on drums, provided virtuoso soundscapes to those in attendance at Midtown Village.

There will be even more free, local events today as the Rockin’ the River all-ages free concert series returns to Millennium Circle at 5 p.m. featuring music from Tori V & The Karma, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, and a Beatles’ tribute from The Taxmen. The next SOMA series is set for Aug. 18, with another in September before the events head indoors at the Circle Center for the Arts. Rockin’ the River has one more date slated for next Friday, July 29.